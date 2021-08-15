Broadcast Times

Actress working to make Lawton certified film friendly community

There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the...
There's an effort underway to make Lawton the fifth film friendly community designated by the Oklahoma Film and Music Commission.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The film industry in Oklahoma is booming, and Lawton wants a piece of the pie.

Allison Offield, a local actress, is working with Lawton Arts and Humanities and others to make Lawton a certified film friendly community.

There are currently four film friendly communities in the state -- Tulsa, Shawnee, El Reno and Broken Arrow.

If everything goes according to Offield’s plan, Lawton will be next.

“Lawton, and the surrounding areas here in southwest Oklahoma, we have some absolutely phenomenal resources,” Offield said. “Not only natural, but we have great areas, kind of like our museum and our trading post and even some great houses, the Little Chapel. We have some unique identifiers.”

The Oklahoma Film and Music Commission is in charge of the certification and to qualify a community must have a designated liaison, permits and identify at least 10 locations that are willing to allow film productions to use the site or at least discuss using the site.

The site contact makes the ultimate decision.

“As production companies want to come to Oklahoma to film because of the incentives that Oklahoma has given,” Offield said, “they’re looking for communities that can and will support film production, so Lawton has a lot to be able to offer.”

Over the last year, Offield’s taken on the responsibility of finding locations, taking photos there and submitting it to the commission.

Lawton is two locations shy of meeting the 10 location criteria.

The last one she submitted was the Museum of the Great Plains.

“Oklahoma has an infrastructure now,” Offield said. “We have, through these incentives that have been passed, we have the ability to keep our creatives here in Oklahoma and bring new creatives in.”

Offield said there are too many talented people in Lawton to not encourage film production in the area.

“We have people who are interested in in front of and behind the scenes and very creative individuals, so it’s a way for them to be able to use that creativity,” Offield said.

As soon as the commission approves the final two locations, the liaison from Lawton Arts and Humanities can submit the application for the city to be film friendly certified.

Offield said she’s expecting it all to happen very soon.

If you want to submit your own location and upload photos for consideration, you can go to www.oklahoma.reel-scout.com.

