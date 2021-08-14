Broadcast Times

Linden, Tennessee ranks number one in water taste test

Gatlinburg hosted the competition to find the state’s best tasting water.
Beast tasting water
Beast tasting water(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Linden, Tennessee’s water was ranked best in the state for taste on Thursday. Linden Utility District took home the prize after a contest at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts put on the competition to find the best tasting water in Tennessee. The winner will be sent to a national competition.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward says they’re thankful for their employees and their water source, the Buffalo River.

“I really couldn’t be happier, being in the business this long, I always just wanted to win one day,” Ward said. “This is the third time competing in the state title so I’m looking forward to going to Washington.”

They only announced the first place winner, but the Knox County district also scored high.

