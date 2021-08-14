In this years absence of Alex Bay’s Pirate Days, local businesses step up this weekend

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A bit of local fun to be found this weekend is in Alexandria Bay.

Although Alexandria Bay cancelled the annual Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days this year, some local businesses are still bringing some peg-legged pleasures to the village.

Sunday the Thousand Islands Winery is hosting Pirate Palooza: a fortune-filled-function with live music and food.

And yo-ho! The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce says the full Pirate Days should be back next year.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.