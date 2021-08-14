Broadcast Times

In this years absence of Alex Bay’s Pirate Days, local businesses step up this weekend

Pirates won't be pillaging Alexandria Bay this year. The popular Pirate Days event has been...
Pirates won't be pillaging Alexandria Bay this year. The popular Pirate Days event has been cancelled.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A bit of local fun to be found this weekend is in Alexandria Bay.

Although Alexandria Bay cancelled the annual Bill Johnson’s Pirate Days this year, some local businesses are still bringing some peg-legged pleasures to the village.

Sunday the Thousand Islands Winery is hosting Pirate Palooza: a fortune-filled-function with live music and food.

And yo-ho! The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce says the full Pirate Days should be back next year.

