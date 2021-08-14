Filling the teacher shortage as school approaches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota public schools are preparing for their students, but some schools are still looking for teachers to receive those students.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, there are 393 teacher openings statewide.

For the 2020-2021 school year. Their data also showed an 8% shortage in agriculture education and a nearly 10% shortage in counselors.

Saturday, DPI said there’s a “critical need” in special education, were there are 75 openings, which is down from last year.

Part of that had to do with schools finding qualified educators to fill this growing need.

The more intervention we have in our schools or MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports), the sooner we’re identifying kids. When we diagnose, we put those students on the IEP (Individualized Educational Plan), they move through the system in elementary school, which could mean we need to hire more elementary teachers to teach those students,” Joe Kolosky of DPI said.

Many teachers have come out of retirement to help schools in the short-term.

The data is collected by surveying school districts and looking on the Job Service website.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.