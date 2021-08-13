Broadcast Times

High Springs city commissioners unanimously vote to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

High Springs City Commission unanimously votes to purchase Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
High Springs City Commission unanimously votes to purchase Santa Fe Canoe Outpost
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of High Springs is getting into the canoe rental business.

City commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost on US-441 at the Santa Fe River.

The property is valued at $600,000, and roughly $150,000 worth of renovations are needed.

Once the deal is finalized, the city will own the property—but a private company will operate it.

