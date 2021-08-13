Group brings RAM Clinic to Blount County

Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday and Sunday, Remote Area Medical are teaming up with a Leadership Blount small group to host a two-day clinic providing medical, dental, and vision services at no cost.

”When the idea was presented that Blount County had not had a Remote Area Medical Clinic in a number of years, our group felt strongly that that’s what we should do,” said Jessica Hahn, a community group host organizer with Leadership Blount.

Friday night starting at 6 p.m., the gates of the Everett Recreation Center will open for people to start lining up for when the clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

”We really feel like there’s a need in this community that hasn’t been met, and we in this group felt like we could do this in a short burst that would really be great,” said Jeanette Beaverson, a community host group promotions chair with Leadership Blount.

Bringing this service to Blount County was critical for the group, knowing the need is just as great in their area, as others.

”You don’t have to be living in a tent to need these types of services you can just be an everyday mom and dad who doesn’t have the insurance or can’t afford it,” said Beaverson.

While the typical services for RAM Clinics will be on hand, this group felt like they could go a step further.

In addition to medical services, the group went the extra mile to coordinate addiction recovery services to be on-site too.

This decision was made as almost everyone in the small group has been impacted by opioid addiction in some way.

