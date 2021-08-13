Broadcast Times

Dozens of students exposed to COVID-19 after parent sent child who tested positive to Nevada school

Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek will eventually be home to roughly 1400 students from...
Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek will eventually be home to roughly 1400 students from 6th-8th grade.(KOLO)
By Ed Pearce and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A number of students at a south Reno middle school stayed home Thursday because one of their classmates came to school after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The number of those excluded from Marce Herz Middle School isn’t known, KOLO reported, but it’s believed more than 80 people may have been exposed to the student who attended school for two days after testing positive.

Apparently, the student’s parent, who also tested positive, failed to notify the school. This not only violates current public health guidelines, but it’s also against the law. Nevada statutes require parents to keep kids with known communicable diseases home from school. So, there are potential penalties in cases like this, but the health district is not interested in pursuing them.

“We really just want the community to come together,” said district health spokesman Scott Oxarart, “and give a call back to a disease investigator, cooperate, answer a couple of questions. We’re just hoping if more people would just be a little more forthcoming with where they’ve been and who they’ve been in contact with so that we can really limit the spread of COVID 19.”

Current guidelines call for people who test positive for the virus to isolate for 10 days. It’s not known why this particular parent chose to ignore those rules, but Oxarart says it’s not uncommon for the district’s investigators to encounter resistance, even hostility.

“A lot of them think it’s like we’re coming right after them, like it’s their fault they caught it. That’s the last thing we want to do,” he said.

The school district has advised families of those students who were exposed and are unvaccinated that they must remain at home in quarantine, but may take a COVID-19 test after the 5th day and, if negative and symptom-free, may return on the 8th day.

Those who are fully vaccinated may return to school if they are symptom-free, bringing their vaccination record with them. Those with symptoms must quarantine and receive a negative test before returning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season
The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
Health & Human Services orders COVID-19 shots for some of its workers
FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.

GRETAWIRE

The surge has prompted new mask mandates and mitigation measures as hospitals in several states...

GRETAWIRE

FEMA pays $1B to help cover virus funerals

A Leadership Blount small group is bringing a Remote Area Medical clinic to Maryville.

GRETAWIRE

Group brings RAM Clinic to Blount County

High Springs City Commission unanimously votes to purchase Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

GRETAWIRE

High Springs city commissioners unanimously vote to purchase the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen tables short term rental discussion

GRETAWIRE

Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen tables short term rental discussion

"Adrian's Law" will require Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers to...

GRETAWIRE

Kansas receives $6 million in grants for domestic violence & sexual assault programs, children’s advocacy centers

GRETAWIRE

‘We’re in a very difficult position right now’: State Health Officer on COVID-19 cases

Judge rules on motions for Flint water lawsuit against two engineering firms
Flint Water Plant
Some Topeka residents to receive satisfaction survey
Three positons at the city of Topeka are being eliminated as a result of cost-cutting measures...
Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling
The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...