‘We’re in a very difficult position right now’: State Health Officer on COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We’re in a very difficult position right now.” That is one of the ways State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris opened a news conference Thursday morning to update COVID-19 cases and COVID hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing case numbers almost as high as we have ever seen,” Harris said.

Alabama is passing 4,000 positive cases a day, and with almost 2,400 people in the hospital Dr. Harris said the state will surpass our all time high of COVID hospitalizations in the next three to four days.

Dr. Harris said Alabama only has about 5% of beds remaining statewide.

Harris said he knows deaths will increase in Alabama. He called them a lagging indicator of COVID-19, but with the huge increase in cases, he knows deaths will unfortunately go up.

Harris said he hopes everyone will make the decision and get the COVID-19 vaccine to help mitigate the spread of the virus in the weeks ahead.

Harris continued to stress his support for masking indoors and universal masking in K-12 schools for people vaccinated or not vaccinated.

He said he hears people say you can still get COVID-19 with the vaccine and he said there is a certain rate of COVID breakthrough cases, but people who get COVID-19 following the vaccine have a very low percentage of getting extremely sick or dying. He said there are cases but it happens mostly in older people or someone with chronic illness.

Dr. Harris said there is some positive news when it comes to vaccinations. He said the state passed 18,000 vaccinations recently and clinics are seeing more doses each day.

Dr. Harris said, “Please try to do what you can to protect yourself, and please try to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

