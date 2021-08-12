Broadcast Times

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

