Broadcast Times

Kansas receives $6 million in grants for domestic violence & sexual assault programs, children’s advocacy centers

"Adrian's Law" will require Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers to...
"Adrian's Law" will require Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that over 40 domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas will receive more than $6 million in grants to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, violence, and child abuse.

“Through these grants, we will bolster critical support services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration will continue to do all we can to provide support and resources to Kansans who need it most.”

The 2022 State General Fund Grant Program for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault provides funds for sexual and domestic violence programs in communities across Kansas. The programs are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and provide a wide range of services such as emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis, intervention, ongoing counseling and support, and advocacy to help victim and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families.

Kansas children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are awarded funds from the 2022 State General Funds for Children’s Advocacy Centers. CACs are child-focused, community-oriented programs coordinating investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model.

These state funds also are used to leverage federal funds to help expand and improve services across the state.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina in one day
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Judge rules on motions for Flint water lawsuit against two engineering firms
Flint Water Plant
‘We’re in a very difficult position right now’: State Health Officer on COVID-19 cases
Some Topeka residents to receive satisfaction survey

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

‘We’re in a very difficult position right now’: State Health Officer on COVID-19 cases

Flint Water Plant

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules on motions for Flint water lawsuit against two engineering firms

GRETAWIRE

Some Topeka residents to receive satisfaction survey

The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...

GRETAWIRE

Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...

GRETAWIRE

Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee

Stone Co. parents frustrated with lack of answers after school closes due to COVID outbreak
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
CPS interim superintendent wants city, police drawn into busing dispute
CPS discussed transportation issues at the Board of Education's Monday meeting after SORTA...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...