Broadcast Times

Health & Human Services orders COVID-19 shots for some of its workers

FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Joe Biden's budget request, at the Capitol in Washington. The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday, Aug. 12. The order from Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON -- The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots.

The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients, or whose duties could put them in contact with patients. Government agencies and private companies are issuing vaccine mandates as the aggressive delta variant sweeps across the country.

The decision by HHS follows the Veterans Affairs order last month that its health care workers get vaccinated, and the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that U.S. service members will be required to get their COVID-19 shots to maintain military readiness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season
The US Postal Service is proposing a holiday surcharge to offset rising delivery costs.
Biden’s complicated new task: keeping Democrats together
President Joe Biden responds to questions after speaking about the bipartisan infrastructure...
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a...

GRETAWIRE

"Adrian's Law" will require Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers to...

GRETAWIRE

Kansas receives $6 million in grants for domestic violence & sexual assault programs, children’s advocacy centers

GRETAWIRE

‘We’re in a very difficult position right now’: State Health Officer on COVID-19 cases

Flint Water Plant

GRETAWIRE

Judge rules on motions for Flint water lawsuit against two engineering firms

Three positons at the city of Topeka are being eliminated as a result of cost-cutting measures...

GRETAWIRE

Some Topeka residents to receive satisfaction survey

The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...

GRETAWIRE

Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...

GRETAWIRE

Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee

Stone Co. parents frustrated with lack of answers after school closes due to COVID outbreak
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
CPS interim superintendent wants city, police drawn into busing dispute
CPS discussed transportation issues at the Board of Education's Monday meeting after SORTA...
Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board
People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...