Broadcast Times

Second South Mississippi school closes for 2 weeks due to COVID outbreak

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will...
Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will remain closed through Aug. 26.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another South Mississippi school is closing its doors for two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Stone County High announced early Wednesday afternoon that it would be closing early and will remain closed through Aug. 26.

During that time, students will transition to virtual classes and log on each day from 7:50am to 2:50pm for live instruction. Attendance will be taken daily, and grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided. All other schools will remain on their normal schedule.

A Hancock County elementary school also was closed Wednesday due to an outbreak. South Hancock Elementary announced Tuesday night that it would close for two weeks, as well. Later in the day, Agricola Elementary School in George County was also closed effective immediately, with students set to return Aug. 23.

Hancock County School District has required students to wear masks since school started last week; Stone County School District and George County School District have not.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports the number of positive COVID cases in employees and students, but it is optional for districts to submit the data. As of the most recent report, which is for the week ending Aug. 6, 2021, Stone County School District did not report any information to MSDH.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ADPH: More than 619K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee
More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling
The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...
Healthier Hawaii: Pediatric doctor discusses COVID safety concerns with school sports
Healthier Hawaii
Close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Carolina in one day
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...

GRETAWIRE

Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...

GRETAWIRE

Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Tallahassee

CPS discussed transportation issues at the Board of Education's Monday meeting after SORTA...

GRETAWIRE

CPS interim superintendent wants city, police drawn into busing dispute

People gather ahead of a special meeting Aug. 9, 2021, called by the Sabine Parish School Board...

GRETAWIRE

Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board

Eau Claire Hy-Vee

GRETAWIRE

Proposed change to alcoholic beverages ordinance for new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire

Farmers still feeling impact of derecho one year later
Farmers still dealing with derecho damage one year later
Wiley College offering tuition credit to students who are vaccinated against COVID-19
Wiley College is offering students at the Marshall, Texas, school a $500 credit toward their...
Owosso moves forward with plans to spend COVID-19 relief money
Friends, acquaintances and former classmates from Owosso remember the victims in Friday night's...