Mo. outlines next steps for Medicaid expansion after court ruling

The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO...
The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO HealthNet program.(Submitted)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Social Services will begin allowing people to apply for the MO HealthNet program.

This follows the Cole County Circuit Court’s August 10 ruling.

“My administration is always going to follow the law and yesterday’s court order is no exception,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The necessary funding to cover the health care costs of the expanded population remains the issue. We will continue to work with the General Assembly and DSS to chart a path forward to comply with the court order and keep the MO HealthNet program solvent.”

Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion, the Supreme Court of Missouri held the expansion amendment to be constitutional and the trial court ordered the state not to prohibit enrollment.

The expansion amendment also legally requires the state to maximize federal funding.

The state said it is working through administrative hurdles, including adequate appropriations, staffing capacity and computer software changes in order to begin enrolling people.

Governor Parson included funding in his FY 22 budget proposal to the General Assembly to cover both the health care costs of the expanded population and for 75 more employees to administer the program.

According to the governor’s office, the proposed funds were not included in the final FY 22 budget.

Missourians who believe they are eligible for MO HealthNet benefits under the expanded Medicaid eligibility may go to MyDSS.MO.Gov to apply.

Due to current staffing capacity and funding restraints, the required system update is anticipated to take up to 60 days.

According to the governor’s office, qualifying health care costs incurred by eligible Missourians between the time they apply and when DSS is able to verify their eligibility may be reimbursed at a later date.

