Residents’ concerns about mask mandate spur special meeting of Sabine Parish School Board

MANY, La. (KSLA) — The mask mandate for schools in Sabine Parish has raised some questions and concerns.

So the School Board held a special meeting in Many the evening of Monday, Aug. 9 to allow more people to be heard.

More than 50 people showed up for the gathering. The meeting room has a maximum capacity of 30, forcing the crowd to spill outside the meeting in Many.

A representative of Unmask Our Kids Sabine Parish, a grassroots group that reportedly has more than 950 members, was outside distributing face mask exemption forms to parents who have “philosophical or religious” objections to Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate, which will remain in effect at least until Sept. 1.

Sabine schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Ebarb explained that School Board members’ hands are tied.

“It wasn’t my wish or hope that we would have to wear masks. But it’s mandated, so we will have to follow that mandate,” she explained.

“This is a statewide mask mandate. It’s an order signed by the governor. As long as that order is in place, it is law and we have to follow it.”

With the rise in COVID-19 numbers, Ebarb said they will follow the guidelines if it means keeping the kids safe and in school.

Meanwhile, parents who oppose the mask mandate say they are considering pulling their kids out of the public school system.

“We will pay for private school; or people around here can get together and we can start our own school,” Brenton Riggs said.

“There are alternatives,” Caleb Schoth noted. “St. Mary’s is a private school and I do not mind sending my kids there.

“I think they do need to hear that though. For me and my family, I will not be letting them wear masks in school.”

