CPS interim superintendent wants city, police drawn into busing dispute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public School District officials are urging police and the city administration to weigh in on a dispute regarding dedicated, non-stop bus routes for its students.

It’s a gambit that Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat thought necessary for an issue that’s as contentious as it is pressing.

Historically, around 13,000 CPS students have relied on so-called “XTRA” routes to get to school. But the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, a long-time CPS partner, says it can’t make them work anymore, at least in part due to a lack of Metro drivers.

According to a new plan SORTA officials announced on July 27, the XTRA routes will be eliminated in favor of new public Metro routes created with student ridership data in mind. Students will be given regular Metro passes to ride the new routes.

>> Bus changes have ‘resulted in chaos,’ CPS says in letter to SORTA leadership

CPS board members responded saying SORTA pulled the rug out from under them so close to classes starting on Aug. 19―a notion SORTA officials flatly deny.

“It is unfair to expect schools, students and families to have full awareness of, much less understand, such an abrupt change announced only a few weeks prior to the beginning of school. It has resulted in chaos,” CPS Board member Eve Bolton wrote in a letter to SORTA last week.

Amat on Monday penned another letter, this one to Cincinnati City Manager Paula Boggs Muething and Police Chief Eliot Isaac, asking for their advocacy on the issue.

The district says it plans to meet with SORTA board members on Tuesday to work on a new agreement before school begins. (SORTA has not confirmed this.)

“However,” Amat wrote, “we are concerned [with] the limited time prior to the start of school and want to alert you to the safety concerns associated with more than 13,000 preteens and teens scheduled to ride regular Metro routes to and from school each weekday.”

Amat argues the students’ safety is at risk on public routes given the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant.

She also says SORTA has not explained how the public routes will deal with the simultaneous dismissal of hundreds of students at a time.

“This results in incredibly high-risk situations in which potentially hundreds of students will congregate at bus stops intended for much smaller groups while they wait for numerous cycles of buses rather than an XTRA route,” Amat wrote.

Additionally, Amat says she is concerned about students overcrowding neighborhood transportation hubs before and after school.

Moreover, CPS found 58 percent of 7th- and 8th-graders would be required to make a bus transfer, another aspect of the new plan that concerns Amat.

Lastly: “We do not believe it’s prudent for students to have CPS-purchased Metro passes that allow for riding the bus late into the evening or on weekends.”

No word on whether Isaac or Muething will act on Amat’s letter.

