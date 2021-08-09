Farmers still feeling impact of derecho one year later

Broadcast Times

Farmers still dealing with derecho damage one year later
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR COUNTY, IA (KWQC) - It’s been almost one year since the derecho swept through the QCA, leaving behind millions of dollars in damage.

The storm’s impact is still affecting farmers today, with harvest season coming in a few weeks.

“We are still waiting to get our machine sheds repaired so I’ve taken a lot of my machinery to other sheds away from here to get them under a roof for a while,” says Lowden, Iowa farmer Brad Dircks.

Many are still dealing with damaged buildings and grain bins.

“The COVID pandemic helped slow the supply chain down on everything. We finally have the materials in so we will get started rebuilding here soon,” says Dircks.

Some needing to haul this year’s harvest further due to grain elevator damage. One year later, cleanup continues for those in Cedar County.

“We haven’t been able to do the projects we’ve wanted to do because we are still dealing with cleanup. I’ve got one building that’s still laying on it’s roof that we have to figure out how to flip over,” says David Frahm, a property owner in Clarence, Iowa.

Although help from the community came quickly after the storm, cleanup efforts continue.

“Although the community was able to come together, there is still a limited amount that a person can accomplish in a year and it takes a lot of grace and generosity and kindness from neighbors. It’s been a good year, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” says Angie Frahm.

Visit TV6′s special storm recovery page for more coverage.

