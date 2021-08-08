Students get free school supplies at Fiesta in Fuqua

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - As kids in southwest Oklahoma gear up to go back to class next week, a Duncan church gave about 500 children school supplies at Fiesta in Fuqua on Saturday.

On average, parents spend about $250 per child on school supplies each year.

Coordinator Jeannie Bowden said Connection Church Duncan knows it can add up and be hard on families.

“Not everybody can go to the store and just buy all of their school supplies,” Bowden said. “It’s very expensive and then when you get the school supplies off of the list, then you need a backpack or something to put them in, so we’re really helping those families be able to do things for their kids.”

It’s especially important this year as experts have reported potential school supply shortages due to the pandemic.

Campus Pastor Brandon Allbritton said the church wants to do more than just say they care. They want to show it.

“As we know, times are hard right now,” Allbritton said. “COVID has been difficult for our culture, our community today and we’re just so thankful to come alongside our community and help them in the ways that they need it.”

The Stephens County Health Department started Fiesta in Fuqua in 2005.

Since then, churches in the community have carried it on to help make ends meet.

“We love and care for our community and we want them to know that,” Bowden said. “We don’t want to just be saying things. We want to be involved in action. We feel like when we study the Bible, it tells us to go and serve the community and do things for others and that’s all we’re doing.”

Allbritton’s only been in the area since June, and he was surprised by the turnout.

“The church in the past has been a hub in the community, but I think in recent days, it’s struggled to be that and so I just hope people walk away today seeing that the church loves its community, that we love the people of Duncan and Stephens County,” Allbritton said.

They were even able to provide students with free haircuts and vision screenings.

