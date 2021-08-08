Broadcast Times

No swim advisory lifted at three Suncoast beaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County conducted water quality resampling of beaches on Friday, Aug. 6. Testing results received Saturday indicate that bacteria levels remain outside of acceptable limits and “No Swim” advisories remain in place at the following beaches:

  • Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway
  • Turtle Beach
  • Nokomis Beach
  • Manasota Key
  • Blind Pass

Additionally, test results indicate that bacteria levels are outside of acceptable limits and “No Swim” advisories are now issued for these beaches:

· Venice Beach

· Venice Pier

The “No Swim” advisories that has been in place since Thursday, Aug. 5 at Longboat Key, Brohard, and Capserson beaches have been lifted as test results are at satisfactory levels for enterococcus bacteria and meet both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.

The “No Swim” advisory signage will be removed at Longboat Key, Brohard, and Casperson beaches; however, Red Tide advisory signage for the Karenia brevis algae bloom currently off the coastline will remain in place until conditions improve.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

