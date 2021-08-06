Broadcast Times

City of Birmingham settles with apartment complex over public safety concerns

Monarch Ridge Apartments
Monarch Ridge Apartments(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham’s Office of the City Attorney announced a settlement agreement with the owner of Monarch Ridge Apartments (formerly Valley Brook Apartments) related to public safety concerns at the property. Monarch Ridge Apartments is located at 2969 Gallant Drive in Birmingham’s Apple Valley Neighborhood. The complex is owned by Steele Valley Brook, LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, the ownership of Monarch Ridge Apartments will:

  • Pay $15,000 into the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Fund
  • Continue to maintain a vehicle license plate reader system and share data with the Birmingham Police Department
  • Cooperate with the city to link a property surveillance system to the Birmingham Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center
  • Engage a gate guard and station the gate guard at the entrance of the property from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily
  • Maintain current security contracts for security patrols consisting of off-duty Jefferson County deputies
  • Provide a 90-day assessment with the city to determine whether different security measures are needed

The claims filed by the city will be dismissed. The court will provide a one-year period to enforce terms of the settlement.

“The City of Birmingham is very pleased with the settlement and our partnership with Steel Valley Brook LLC in working to improve the safety for the residents of Monarch Ridge and the surrounding community,” City Attorney Nicole King said.

The city filed a lawsuit on June 4, 2021 asking the property owner to address the high amount of violent crime and other illegal activity at the property.

