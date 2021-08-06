Broadcast Times

Amigos locations offering health fairs to public

Amigos (Source: KFDA)
By Caleb Leslie
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -This Saturday all Amigos locations will be offering health fairs to the public from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m..

The health fair will include free medical screenings as well as access to all three major covid-19 vaccines.

Medical screenings will include glucose testing and cholesterol screenings.

The medical fair will be available at locations in Amarillo, Lubbock, Hereford, and Plainview.

The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.