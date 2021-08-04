USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Video surfaced on social media Monday of a United States Postal Service employee in College Station appearing to carelessly toss packages to the ground.

The complaints coming as a result of the footage are just one of many that have been voiced by local residents over the past several months about mail and delivery service from the post office. Other customers say they’re having issues with sending and receiving their mail and package pickup service.

The USPS sent KBTX a statement in response to the video posted to Facebook on Monday.

The Postal Service always seeks to provide the highest quality service possible, which our customers expect and deserve. Thank you for sharing this video with us. A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee. However, we take our customer’s concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. In this instance, local management at College Station Post Office has reviewed the video in question and has taken appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again. Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS.

Sharon McCauley is the executive director of the nonprofit Bryan-College Station Apartment Association. She says she’s been frustrated with mail that gets returned to her and items that are sent to her which she claims she never receives.

“We’ve had to follow up to get with them, and they’ve let us know that they were mailed, sometimes months ago that we never received,” McCauley said. “We’ve also had mail that never was received by the recipient from us. It’s been returned even though the address was correct.”

McCauley says this has been a problem since 2018, and it’s caused past due bills, missed application deadlines, and other headaches. Running a nonprofit with a set annual budget, she says it’s frustrating and a waste of dollars when postage is wasted, especially when she’s confirmed it’s been correctly addressed only to have it returned.

To get out important information, she’s been turning away from the USPS and using online services as much as possible.

“Now we’ve gone to strictly digital, so we send that information to our members through their email services,” McCauley said. “Now we rely on making sure that their email address is correct.”

The postal service says if you have a problem, you should speak with the postmaster at your local post office. You can also file a complaint, which you can learn to do by clicking here or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to speak with customer service.

McCauley says she tried those things, but they never followed up.

“I think it’s fair to say we’ve exhausted all other avenues of contacting the postmasters, speaking with the office in person,” McCauley said. “I’m not sure where we would go from there beyond that.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.