Neighbors in Washington County grown tired of vacant acreage eyesore

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An eyesore next door isn’t just a problem for homeowners in the city. A vacant acreage northeast of Omaha has made country living less enjoyable for neighbors.

Living in the country, Carol Maybry expects to see tall corn, not grass and weeds.

“My husband actually, I asked him to build a fence to make it better for us and he said I moved out to the country for no fences,” said neighbor, Carol Mabry.

The acreage belongs to Jeff Rothlisberger, a real estate investor who bought the property two years ago and intends to flip it. He says his mower broke down trying to cut the overgrowth and he never got around to it again.

The neighbors who have grown tired of the overgrown property say unlike in the city, in the country, there’s no government entity where they can turn that will force a cleanup.

The Washington County weed control supervisor says he can’t take action because his inspection didn’t find noxious weeds like thistle. The property owner says it’s the country and there’s no requirement to mow.

“If you’re going to buy the house be a good neighbor, at least mow it at least keep it presentable,” said Mabry.

Though the outside is an eyesore, a work crew showed up last week to remodel the interior of the house. Rothlisberger says after delays caused by additional code requirements, he’ll have the property ready for sale in about a month.

“We love having people out here,” said Mabry.

Now Carol can give her guests more background on what they see.

“The view they have is two years’ worth of weeds behind me,” said Mabry.

And to sell the country property, the real estate investor will have to improve its curb appeal.

A Washington County supervisor says he’ll look into the overgrown property issue. The owner says he has all the permits to finish the house and put it on the market.

