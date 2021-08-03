Broadcast Times

Caruthersville, Mo. water tower under renovation

Caruthersville works to preserve one of the town's historic landmarks.
Caruthersville works to preserve one of the town's historic landmarks.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Caruthersville is working to preserve one of its historic landmarks.

Currently, with more than $20,000 raised, phase one of historic water tower’s renovation plan can begin.

“This water tower is the first thing they see,” said Project Coordinator Donald Jeffries.

As people enter the town, he wants to show the old water tower’s history and its early 1900s structure.

“This is nicknamed the light house, because of its appearance of being a light house,” he said.

For years, it was the city’s main water source, but with the addition of a new tower, it deteriorated.

“They closed it by the mid 1950s; and by then, Caruthersville had really grown in population,” he explained.

Now, a team of engineers are planning to renovate.

“Our primary engineer Logan Meeks grew up here,” Jeffries said.

“This water pump was removed from the historic water tower so engineers could make their way throughout the structure. The doors remain closed to the public as engineers assess the damage,” Jeffries said. “The restoration work will not start until towards the end of next year.”

He hoped, once completed, the water tower can bring more tourism to the city.

“That leads to other tourist attractions that are landmarks just after the water tower,” he said. “Of coarse, the rejuvenated downtown and then on down.”

And fundraising for phase one of the project is complete, but the city is still taking donations for the next phase.

“We still need seed money and we need money for preservation after the restoration,” he said.

Jeffries said the project can take several years to be completed and anyone interested in donating can do so through the city of Caruthersville.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What we know about the 4,745 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
ADPH: More than 595K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Arizona reports 2,286 new cases of COVID-19; 18,289 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
N.C. reporting more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina records 13 new COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
WVBHF hosting community meeting regarding lead in Clarksburg residents’ water

GRETAWIRE

The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.

GRETAWIRE

USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground

State leaders meet at local hemp farm to discuss the plant’s economic potential in Mississippi

GRETAWIRE

State leaders meet at local hemp farm to discuss the plant’s economic potential in Mississippi

Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond says hospitals throughout the region are dealing with...

GRETAWIRE

Health care workers’ stress levels rising along with COVID-19 hospitalizations

GRETAWIRE

WVBHF hosting community meeting regarding lead in Clarksburg residents’ water

Overgrown acreage eyesore - 10:30 pm

GRETAWIRE

Neighbors in Washington County grown tired of vacant acreage eyesore

Organization sees spike in referrals for youth victims of human trafficking
Help with human trafficking
All lanes reopened on I-40 bridge ahead of schedule
I-40 bridge
Residents push for Bayou Natchitoches drainage solution