Caruthersville, Mo. water tower under renovation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Caruthersville is working to preserve one of its historic landmarks.

Currently, with more than $20,000 raised, phase one of historic water tower’s renovation plan can begin.

“This water tower is the first thing they see,” said Project Coordinator Donald Jeffries.

As people enter the town, he wants to show the old water tower’s history and its early 1900s structure.

“This is nicknamed the light house, because of its appearance of being a light house,” he said.

For years, it was the city’s main water source, but with the addition of a new tower, it deteriorated.

“They closed it by the mid 1950s; and by then, Caruthersville had really grown in population,” he explained.

Now, a team of engineers are planning to renovate.

“Our primary engineer Logan Meeks grew up here,” Jeffries said.

“This water pump was removed from the historic water tower so engineers could make their way throughout the structure. The doors remain closed to the public as engineers assess the damage,” Jeffries said. “The restoration work will not start until towards the end of next year.”

He hoped, once completed, the water tower can bring more tourism to the city.

“That leads to other tourist attractions that are landmarks just after the water tower,” he said. “Of coarse, the rejuvenated downtown and then on down.”

And fundraising for phase one of the project is complete, but the city is still taking donations for the next phase.

“We still need seed money and we need money for preservation after the restoration,” he said.

Jeffries said the project can take several years to be completed and anyone interested in donating can do so through the city of Caruthersville.

