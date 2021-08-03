Broadcast Times

Biden press secretary criticizes policy in states blocking masks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons."
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus.

Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think the fundamental question we have is, ‘what are we doing here?’” Psaki asked.

Biden planned to speak Tuesday about U.S. strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus at home and abroad, noting that “we’re all in this together.”

Earlier, the White House announced the U.S. had shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries.

Biden has promised the U.S. will be the “arsenal of vaccines” for the world, and it has shipped the most vaccines abroad of any donor nation. While notable, the 110 million doses donated largely through a vaccine program known as COVAX represent a fraction of what is needed globally.

The White House says the U.S. will begin shipping half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine it has pledged to about 100 low-income countries at the end of August.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— New York City: Vaccination proof needed for indoor events, dining, gyms

— WH: US shipped abroad more than 110M doses of vaccines

— China orders mass coronavirus testing for Wuhan

— 1st cruise ship docks in Puerto Rico since start of pandemic

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
‘This attack happened’: Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to then-President Donald...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react

GRETAWIRE

Overgrown acreage eyesore - 10:30 pm

GRETAWIRE

Neighbors in Washington County grown tired of vacant acreage eyesore

Help with human trafficking

GRETAWIRE

Organization sees spike in referrals for youth victims of human trafficking

I-40 bridge

GRETAWIRE

All lanes reopened on I-40 bridge ahead of schedule

GRETAWIRE

Residents push for Bayou Natchitoches drainage solution

Signs on the downtown mall

GRETAWIRE

Business in limbo due to rise in COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

Senator Thune, Smith sponsor bipartisan emergency haying bill

Residents voice their opinion on Shiawassee county controversy
Outrage coming from Shiawassee County residents on Sunday demanding the resignation and an...
Mother raises awareness of heat-related illnesses after losing son to heat stroke 13 years ago
Max Gilpin was 15-years-old when he died after collapsing in the heat during football practice....
Senators eye push to expand broadband in underserved areas