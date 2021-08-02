Broadcast Times

Senator Thune, Smith sponsor bipartisan emergency haying bill

All of South Dakota’s congressional delegation is signed on to the legislation.
(WAGM)
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - With severe and worsening drought causing Upper Midwest cattle producers to run out of hay for their herds, U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced bipartisan legislation to allow future emergency haying on federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) land.

Right now, emergency haying on CRP land is not allowed until after the primary nesting season, which ends August 1 in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. This is intended to protect birds during nesting season.

The Senators’ CRP Flexibility Act would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) the tools to allow emergency haying on CRP acres before August 1 when certain conditions are met and in consultation with the state conservation experts. U.S. Reps. Angie Craig (D-MN) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD) introduced a House companion bill. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and four other Minnesota House members support the legislation.

“Right now over 70 percent of Minnesota is experiencing a severe drought and it’s quickly worsening with the current hot weather,” said Sen. Smith. “This is devastating for our cattle producers, who are running out of hay to feed their herds. When severe droughts hit, the USDA should have the tools to allow farmers to access reserve land for haying. This will lessen the impact on the farm economy.”

“Unfortunately, almost every acre of South Dakota is currently experiencing drought, and we need to make sure USDA has the flexibility to improve producers’ access to greatly needed forage for their livestock during these difficult times,” said Sen. Thune. “As a longtime supporter of the Conservation Reserve Program, I’m pleased to introduce this commonsense measure to help producers meet their forage needs during weather-related emergencies. This legislation would build on my effort to increase CRP enrollment, which significantly benefits conservation efforts and wildlife habitat in our state.”

“It doesn’t matter what political party you’re in,” Thune continued. “You represent the livestock producers, ranchers, (etc.) who are struggling with this drought and need some assistance. This to me seems to be a very simple question and answer.”

“The drought across the upper Midwest has created incredibly difficult conditions for Minnesota’s farmers and livestock producers,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “By authorizing emergency haying of Conservation Reserve Program lands, we are taking an important step to help farmers and ranchers feed their herds throughout droughts.”

Sens. Smith and Thune’s legislation is also co-sponsored by Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD), John Hoeven (R-ND) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND). Rep. Craig and Johnson’s bill is also supported by Reps. Tom Emmer (R-MN 6), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), and Kelly Armstrong (R-ND).

While the bill would not help farmers with the droughts happening this year, it would be intended to help farmers in future years.

Latest News

What we know about the 4,401 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
ADPH: More than 589K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Arizona reports 1,846 new cases of COVID-19; 18,252 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
South Carolina records almost 1,800 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Business in limbo due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Signs on the downtown mall

GRETAWIRE

Signs on the downtown mall

GRETAWIRE

Business in limbo due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Outrage coming from Shiawassee County residents on Sunday demanding the resignation and an...

GRETAWIRE

Residents voice their opinion on Shiawassee county controversy

Max Gilpin was 15-years-old when he died after collapsing in the heat during football practice....

GRETAWIRE

Mother raises awareness of heat-related illnesses after losing son to heat stroke 13 years ago

GRETAWIRE

Senators eye push to expand broadband in underserved areas

Protesters were in the streets of Louisville on Saturday demanding justice for 23-year-old...

GRETAWIRE

Protesters demand answers from Jackson County Jail after woman dies

Florida has distributed only 2% of funds to help renters
Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
Bar Harbor to consider variety of cruise ship restrictions
Cruise ships bring millions of dollars to the community but a recent survey found that a...