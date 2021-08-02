Residents voice their opinion on Shiawassee county controversy

Shiawassee, Mich. (WJRT) -

Outrage coming from Shiawassee County residents on Sunday demanding the resignation and an investigation of the board of commissioners.

“I want his resignation I want her resignation and you know something I’m going to run against Jeremy Root because he does not deserve that chair,” said Anthony Karhoff, Shiawassee County Resident.

This comes after the commissioners voted to give themselves thousands of dollars in COVID-19 “hazard” pay last month.

They have since returned the money but are still facing backlash from residents.

Over 100 residents showed up on Sunday at the special meeting for the board of commissioners where only one item was on the agenda, a discussion and possible action on board reorganization, along with public comment where a handful of residents stepped up to have their voices heard.

“Until the integrity is brought back to the board, each of you need to resign,” said one resident.

“I don’t seek resignation. I seek impeachment,” added another resident.

Following a controversial decision to pay themselves thousands of dollars in COVID “hazard” pay from money the county received from federal COVID relief funds.

Before the meeting even started Chairman Jeremy Root resigned from his position and was not in attendance at the meeting along with Commissioner Cindy Garber.

The board then voted to have Gregory Brodeur step into that roll.

Brodeur says he’s only been on the board for 7 months before becoming chairman.

“This is a very extraordinary thing for me to be voted in as chairman, but these are extraordinary times. Any other time someone would much much more experience than I,” he said.

Brodeur says this is more of a temporary decision and things could change at their next meeting in January.

Following the board’s decision some residents feel this is just an easy fix for now.

“It’s a band aid on a boo boo right now and they really need to step up to the plate and realize that they need to take better action against the commissioners,” said Karhoff.

ABC 12 caught up with some of the commissioners after the meeting Sunday who say they are thankful now former chairman Jeremy Root has resigned from his position now they ask that he does the right thing and resign as a commissioner as well.

The Commissioners are also still facing a lawsuit for allegedly violating the state’s Open Meetings Act.

