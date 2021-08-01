Broadcast Times

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

This image from surveillance video shows the suspects in a mass shooting in New York City that...
This image from surveillance video shows the suspects in a mass shooting in New York City that left 10 people injured.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting took place outside a barbershop in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot and opened fire before fleeing on two mopeds driven by two other men.

Police say the gunmen’s three intended targets are known members of the Trinitario street gang.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

