Broadcast Times

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support. But as Friday evening came around, the full text of what promises to be a massive bill was not finished by the time lawmakers adjourned.

“We may need the weekend, we may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues, I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days,” Schumer said.

But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, predicted, “It’s going to be a grind.”

The effort got off to a haphazard start Friday. Shortly after the Senate began the procedural vote, it was stopped. Cornyn said the reason was that some of the text in the draft bill did not comport with the agreement between the negotiators. The rare bipartisan work is testing senators’ ability to trust one another.

Several moments later, the vote resumed and the effort to proceed to consideration of the bill passed by a vote of 66-28.

Earlier this week, 17 GOP senators joined all Democrats in voting to start the debate, launching what will be a dayslong process to consider the bill. That support largely held Friday with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., again voting yes to nudge the process along.

But whether the number of Republican senators willing to pass a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda grows or shrinks in the days ahead will determine if the president’s signature issue can make it across the finish line.

Cornyn said he expects Schumer to allow all senators to have a chance to shape the bill and allow for amendments from members of both parties.

“I’ve been disappointed that Sen. Schumer has seen fit to try to force us to vote on a bill that does not exist in its entirety, but I hope we can now pump the brakes a little bit and take the time and care to evaluate the benefits and the cost of this legislation,” Cornyn said.

Schumer had hoped to introduce the text of the bill later Friday with supporters aiming to complete action before leaving for the August recess. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., released a statement saying they were close to finalizing the legislative text and hoped to make it public later in the day.

But Friday came and went without final paperwork that’s now expected Saturday.

“When legislative text is finalized that reflects the product of our group, we will make it public together consistent with the bipartisan way we’ve worked for the last four months,” the senators said.

The bipartisan plan is big, with $550 billion in new spending over five years beyond the typical highway and public works accounts. A draft circulating Capitol Hill indicated it could have more than 2,500 pages when introduced. It’s being financed from funding sources that may not pass muster with deficit hawks, including repurposing untapped COVID-19 relief aid and relying on projected future economic growth.

Among the major investments are $110 billion for roads and bridges, $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail. There’s also $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure as well as billions for airports, ports, broadband internet and electric vehicle charging stations.

The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, a strictly partisan pursuit of far-reaching programs and services including child care, tax breaks and health care that touch almost every corner of American life. Republicans strongly oppose that bill, which would require a simple majority, and may try to stop both.

On the other side of the Capitol, a bipartisan group of senators and representatives gathered to voice their support for the narrower, bipartisan infrastructure effort and to encourage House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow a quick vote on it after it passes the Senate. However, Pelosi has stated there won’t be an infrastructure bill vote unless the Senate also passes the more ambitious package, too.

“I’m not asking Speaker Pelosi today to support the bill. I’m asking for something a lot more basic than that. I’m asking to give us a vote,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D. “Let us vote.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., also appealed for a stand-alone vote on the bipartisan plan because “that’s what the country wants.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Evictions loom after Biden, Congress fail to extend ban
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
US sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged Medicare fraud
A sign for the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute is seen outside the...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit
Some parents are preparing to take advantage of the advanced child tax credit for back to...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

New Zealand mudsnails discovered in Southern Wisconsin streams

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re...

GRETAWIRE

“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students

GRETAWIRE

Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines

Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...

GRETAWIRE

Pima County ready to help tenants, landlords as federal eviction moratorium nears end

National Spelling Bee Champion and Guinness Book World Record Holder Zaila Avant-garde and Gov....

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Edwards teams with Zaila Avant-garde for PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccines

GRETAWIRE

Initial, continued unemployment drop in Oklahoma

Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit
Volunteer effort underway in Sanford to clean up leftover flood debris
The United Way of Midland County is working with other groups to put on the clean-up event in...
UVA Police encouraging use of safety app
UVA's Rave Guardian App