Broadcast Times

New Zealand mudsnails discovered in Southern Wisconsin streams

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) uncovered two new populations of New Zealand mudsnails in Southern Wisconsin streams.

Water Action Volunteers from the Rock River Coalition discovered New Zealand mudsnails in Token Creek, a trout stream which is part of the Yahara Chain of Lakes according to Wis. DNR. This is the first spotting of New Zealand mudsnails in the Yahara River.

A DNR biologist found a population of the mudsnails in Elvers Creek, a trout stream in western Dane County north of Mount Horeb.

“This is not the first time that citizens have identified a new population of New Zealand mudsnails, and we are all gaining confidence in our detection abilities,” Maureen Ferry, DNR Statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator said.

New Zealand mudsnails were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2012. The mudsnails have been found in ten southern Wisconsin streams within seven watersheds, according to Wis. DNR.

The DNR offers water users the following steps on how to prevent the spread of New Zealand mudsnails and other aquatic invasive species:

  • Inspect gear for hitchhikers and sediments.
  • Remove any attached plants, animals and sediments, scrub and rinse.
  • Drain water from all equipment.
  • Never move plants, animals and sediments.

Before visiting another site, take one of the following steps with your gear:

  • Freeze for eight hours.
  • Wash with 120⁰F hot water.
  • Soak in 2% Virkon Aquatic solution.

The DNR is working with Water Action Volunteers to further investigate and monitor both sites.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Number of Missouri drowning deaths increasing in 2021
“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students
“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re...
Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
South Carolina records almost 1,400 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

GRETAWIRE

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re...

GRETAWIRE

“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students

GRETAWIRE

Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines

Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...

GRETAWIRE

Pima County ready to help tenants, landlords as federal eviction moratorium nears end

National Spelling Bee Champion and Guinness Book World Record Holder Zaila Avant-garde and Gov....

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Edwards teams with Zaila Avant-garde for PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccines

GRETAWIRE

Initial, continued unemployment drop in Oklahoma

Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit
Volunteer effort underway in Sanford to clean up leftover flood debris
The United Way of Midland County is working with other groups to put on the clean-up event in...
UVA Police encouraging use of safety app
UVA's Rave Guardian App