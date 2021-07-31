Broadcast Times

Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 31, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Zoos around the country are starting to vaccinate animals against COVID-19. The Dakota Zoo isn’t ruling out the possibility of following suit in the future, but as of right now, there aren’t any plans in place to do so.

“We’re looking at what the results are with Denver and others. We keep our finger on our pulse of the zoo world. Sometimes we’re in the end process, many times we’d be the first to do something like this. This is because the risk of the animals doesn’t seem to be very high. So we’ll just watch and wait and see I guess,” said Terry Lincoln, Dakota Zoo Director.

The Dakota Zoo is taking precautions around susceptible species. Among other things, they wear masks around big cats, primates, and ferrets, and have moved back guard rails to protect their animals from the virus.

