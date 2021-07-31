Broadcast Times

“Back-to-School Rally” provides 5,500 free backpacks to FCPS students

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re...
“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re on their team and on their side,” Ashford says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -On Saturday, Fayette County Public Schools partnered with the YMCA to get students prepared for the classroom.

The “Back-to-School Rally” provided 5,500 students with backpacks full of goodies.

“The kids are just excited as the parents,” says Bryan Station college and career coach Brandy Ashford.

Ashford spent her Saturday morning giving out supplies at Booker T Washington Elementary School.

“Getting that support from their school community, I think they’ll feel welcomed and like we’re on their team and on their side,” Ashford says.

The school was just one of nine taking part in the rally. Elementary, middle, and high school students received pencils, folders, notebooks, and in 2020 fashion… masks.

On average, parents spend $848 dollars a year on school supplies. According to the National Retail Federation, the COVID-19 shutdown could cause prices to jump higher. All of this suggesting these free backpacks won’t just help the students.

“I think parents will get a sense of relief,” Ashford says.

Industry experts expect the biggest price increases will come from clothing and electronics.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Number of Missouri drowning deaths increasing in 2021
New Zealand mudsnails discovered in Southern Wisconsin streams
Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
South Carolina records almost 1,400 newly-reported COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

New Zealand mudsnails discovered in Southern Wisconsin streams

GRETAWIRE

Dakota Zoo not ruling out animal vaccines

Emergency Eviction Legal Services, or EELS, is a new program designed to assist renters who are...

GRETAWIRE

Pima County ready to help tenants, landlords as federal eviction moratorium nears end

National Spelling Bee Champion and Guinness Book World Record Holder Zaila Avant-garde and Gov....

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Edwards teams with Zaila Avant-garde for PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccines

GRETAWIRE

Initial, continued unemployment drop in Oklahoma

Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit
Volunteer effort underway in Sanford to clean up leftover flood debris
The United Way of Midland County is working with other groups to put on the clean-up event in...
UVA Police encouraging use of safety app
UVA's Rave Guardian App