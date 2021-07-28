Topeka City Council sees draft of new Public Safety Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Earlier this year the City of Topeka reached out to Treanor HL to determine a preliminary cost estimate for a new public safety center.

In January of this year, Treanor HL was tasked with drafting a plan for a new public safety center that would bring multiple law enforcement agencies together under one roof.

“When you sit and you look at it both the sheriff’s office and TPD, they work in the same building, said Jeff Lane, Principal of Treanor HL. “They have some efficiencies in that building whether its investigators working together or patrol having a conversation those things can happen.”

The public safety center would also include the municipal court, prosecution and probation offices.

The city council was presented with a draft of the plan and an estimation of the cost of the project.

The council agreed that there is still much to discuss but they still wanted to hear a plan if the need for the law enforcement center to be relocated arises.

“Now they have a great playbook to basically look at and understand and start to determine what they really need at the end of the day,” he said. “Do they just need to stay where they are at, does the facility they have function the way it needs to maybe that is the right solution and they can do that and then come back maybe 6 months from now or five years from now and determine if they need something different.”

