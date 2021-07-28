Broadcast Times

Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has been ordered to pay more than $1 million for not complying with federal voting laws.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appels this week affirmed an earlier decision to award the cost of attorneys fees in the case. A 2018 lawsuit accused the state of failing to automatically update voter information after residents changed addresses. That is a violation of the federal National Voter Registration Act.

As part of the settlement, the Missouri Department of Revenue agreed to redirect residents to the secretary of state’s voter registration website when they change their address through the Department of Revenue.

