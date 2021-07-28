Broadcast Times

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain...
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, signage sits outside Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened in an attempt to fight the spreading delta variant.

In a Wednesday email sent to Google’s more than 130,000 employees, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is now aiming to have most of its workforce back to its offices beginning Oct. 18 instead of its previous target date of Sept. 1. The decision also affects tens of thousands of contractors who Google intends to continue to pay while access to its campuses remains limited.

“This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it,” Pichai wrote.

And Pichai disclosed that once offices are fully reopened, everyone working there will have to be vaccinated. The requirement will be first imposed at Google’s Mountain View, Calif. headquarters and other U.S. offices before being extended to the more than 40 other countries where the Google operates.

The vaccine mandate will be adjusted to adhere to the laws and regulators of each location, Pichai wrote, and exceptions will be made for medical and other “protected” reasons.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead,” Pichai explained.

Google’s decision to require vaccines to be in the office comes on the heels of similar moves affecting hundreds of thousands of government workers in California and New York as part of stepped-up measures to fight the delta variant.

The rapid rise in cases during the past month has prompted more public health officials to urge stricter measures to help overcome vaccine skepticism and misinformation.

The vaccine requirement rolling out in California next month covers more than 240,000 government employees. The city and county of San Francisco is also requiring its roughly 35,000 workers to be vaccinated or risk disciplinary action after the Food and Drug Administration approves one of the vaccines now being distributed under an emergency order.

It’s unclear how many of Google’s workers still haven’t been vaccinated, although Pichai described the rate as high in his email.

Google’s decision to extend its remote-work follows a similar move by another technology powerhouse, Apple, which recently moved its return-to-office plans from September to October, too.

The delays by Apple and Google could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March 2020, Google, Apple and many other prominent tech firms had been telling their employees to work from home. This marks the third time that Google has pushed back the date for fully reopening its offices.

Google’s vaccine requirement also could embolden other employers to issue similar mandates to guard against outbreaks of the delta variant and minimize the need to wear masks in the office.

While most companies are planning to bring back their workers at least a few days a week, others in the tech industry have decided to let employees do their jobs from remote locations permanently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Infrastructure deal: Senate ready to move ahead on $1T bill
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died
Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Missouri to pay about $1 million in federal voting lawsuit

The United Way of Midland County is working with other groups to put on the clean-up event in...

GRETAWIRE

Volunteer effort underway in Sanford to clean up leftover flood debris

UVA's Rave Guardian App

Features

UVA Police encouraging use of safety app

GRETAWIRE

‘It’s not a slope, it’s a cliff’: MSDH issues order to prioritize patient care, delay elective procedures

The project estimated out to be around $51-million — nearly than $15-million more than the...

GRETAWIRE

Adams County Justice Center encounters issues with budget

Amtrak expansion

GRETAWIRE

Amtrak on track for Tucson to Phoenix service

Topeka City Council sees draft of new Public Safety Building
Bar Harbor officials want to replace old ferry terminal with structure to accommodate marina
Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor
YES Realty Partners host community event to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park