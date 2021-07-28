Adams County Justice Center encounters issues with budget

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Justice Center had been a big topic among the commissioners for a few years. When nearing the final steps to the on-going process, Donna Fegler Daiss, Adams County Attorney said she’s was looking forward to some pieces of the project more than others.

“We’re looking forward to, you know, new offices and the ability to not have to transport prisoners, which is what we do a lot of now with the sheriff’s office, so it’ll make our lives easier in that regard but, definitely looking forward to the new jail,” Fegler Daiss said.

After running into a few difficulties along the way, especially due to COVID-19, County Commissoner Dale Curtis said the Justice Center sheriff’s department and courtrooms may be a discussion commissioners had further down the road.

The project estimated out to be around $51 million, nearly than $15 million more than the intended budget.

“The plans are to build are to build it so that if we can’t build a justice center right now, the sheriffs departments will go out their eventually and so will the courts,” Curtis said.

If the jail is the only part of the center to go up right now, Curtis said they had plans to add the needed infrastructure for the courts and sheriff’s department along with it, which could ultimately help save time and money, but money was a problem for the project as a whole, especially for the jail. Curtis said its probably the facility that was most needed out of the three.

“In 2018, the first study we put together when we were doing the proposal for the jail, we spent $1.67 million just to board inmates out to other counties. This year I’m sure it’s over $2 million,” Curtis said.

He added, building the new jail would provide 154 beds for inmates, cutting down the overall cost they were using at the time for transporting and renting space for inmates in outside counties.

Curtis said they hoped to break ground for the Justice Center some time in late winter or early spring of 2022.

