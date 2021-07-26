Broadcast Times

YES Realty Partners host community event to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank community drive at IX Art Park(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - YES Realty Partners are giving back to those in and around Charlottesville who are food insecure. On July 25, members of the YES Realty Partners team met at IX Art Park for a community event.

They invited people to donate money and non-perishable items to provide to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Every month in the Charlottesville area and the Jefferson region there are 30,000 families that the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank feeds,” Co-Owner of YES Realty Partners, Keith Smith said.

He says YES Realty Partners are working together to help address the food insecurity issue in the area.

Donate to the BRAFB here or sign up to volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What we know about the 2,507 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
South Carolina records more than 650 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 500K total
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, more than 900 hospitalizations, nearly 9% percent positive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Tamarack Fire: Flash Flood Watch in effect in Douglas Co.
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
Bar Harbor officials want to replace old ferry terminal with structure to accommodate marina
Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor
ADPH: More than 572K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

Old ferry terminal in Bar Harbor

GRETAWIRE

Bar Harbor officials want to replace old ferry terminal with structure to accommodate marina

Williams and her family run Women Helping & Encouraging Women, Teens Inspiring Kids, and...

GRETAWIRE

Family rallies to end abuse through local organizations

Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets

GRETAWIRE

Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles

Cleveland City Hall

GRETAWIRE

How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas

Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency...

GRETAWIRE

City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center as Mid-South faces another day of blazing temperatures

McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...
With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back
Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...
Freedom Ride raises awareness for human trafficking
Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride