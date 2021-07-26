Broadcast Times

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the U.S. — particularly among those who are unvaccinated and will likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given a surge in cases there.

Most of continental Europe has relaxed restrictions on Americans who are fully vaccinated, although the United Kingdom still requires quarantines for most visitors arriving from the U.S. Airlines say, however, that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number of flights they can offer and seats they can sell.

But the rise and prevalence of COVID-19 variants in Europe, especially the delta mutation that is also spreading throughout the U.S., has caused the Biden administration to tread slowly about increasing transatlantic travel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Biden, Harris praises Americans with Disabilities Act on anniversary
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts
FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas’ fight against a ransomware hack
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, signs on a bank of computers tell visitors that the...

GRETAWIRE

Williams and her family run Women Helping & Encouraging Women, Teens Inspiring Kids, and...

GRETAWIRE

Family rallies to end abuse through local organizations

Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets

GRETAWIRE

Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles

Cleveland City Hall

GRETAWIRE

How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas

Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency...

GRETAWIRE

City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center as Mid-South faces another day of blazing temperatures

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...

GRETAWIRE

McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends

Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...

GRETAWIRE

With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back

Freedom Ride raises awareness for human trafficking
Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride
Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall
Minot Public Schools
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Emergency Haying Request