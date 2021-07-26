Broadcast Times

Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles

This year COVID isn’t an issue for the market . Instead, the concern is labor shortages with some of their vendors
Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets
Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Hagerman Farmers Market is in full swing, and this year COVID isn’t an issue for them. Instead, the concern is labor shortages with some of their vendors, but the event is still finding a way to be successful in the face of obstacles.

The event usually attracts somewhere between 15 to 20 vendors, who help bring traffic to some of the local small businesses in town. This year the market is about five vendors short because some of them are dealing with labor shortages, and don’t have the personnel to cover shifts so they can attend the market.

“We haven’t even had wine tasting here yet because all the wineries can’t find enough people to work for them, and it’s been really sad because wine tasting is a big draw,” said CJ Holmes, president of the Hagerman Valley Foundation.

She said some other vendors who usually attend the event are cheese and beer vendors, and they are not expecting them back until next summer.

However, traffic for the event has remained steady, with hundreds of people attending the market every Sunday, supporting small, local businesses and vendors. Holmes attributes the market’s success to it being scheduled on Sunday.

“Everyone else has farmers markets on Saturday, and everyone else is busy on Saturdays, but on Sundays, they want to go somewhere fun,” said Holmes. “So we have found it very successful to just offer a nice, short, fun period of live music, picnic tables in the shade, food, vendors on Sundays.”

The Farmers Market happens every Sunday from now until the end of August,11 am to 3 pm, along East 2900 South in Hagerman.

Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets
Hagerman Festivals & Farmers Markets(SK)

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamarack Fire: Spring Valley/Holbrook evacuations to be lifted at 1 p.m.
Burn operation in SE portion of Tamarack Fire on Sunday, July 25.
ADPH: More than 572K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Family rallies to end abuse through local organizations
Williams and her family run Women Helping & Encouraging Women, Teens Inspiring Kids, and...
How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas
Cleveland City Hall
City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center as Mid-South faces another day of blazing temperatures
Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency...

GRETAWIRE

Williams and her family run Women Helping & Encouraging Women, Teens Inspiring Kids, and...

GRETAWIRE

Family rallies to end abuse through local organizations

Cleveland City Hall

GRETAWIRE

How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas

Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency...

GRETAWIRE

City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center as Mid-South faces another day of blazing temperatures

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a CVS...

GRETAWIRE

McMaster advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends

Guests of the Modern Honolulu and Ilikai Hotel were caught off guard by the lack of daily room...

GRETAWIRE

With hotels near full capacity, guests and employees want daily room cleaning back

Freedom Ride raises awareness for human trafficking
Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride
Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall
Minot Public Schools
Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied
Emergency Haying Request