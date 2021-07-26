Hagerman Farmers Market remains successful in the face of obstacles

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Hagerman Farmers Market is in full swing, and this year COVID isn’t an issue for them. Instead, the concern is labor shortages with some of their vendors, but the event is still finding a way to be successful in the face of obstacles.

The event usually attracts somewhere between 15 to 20 vendors, who help bring traffic to some of the local small businesses in town. This year the market is about five vendors short because some of them are dealing with labor shortages, and don’t have the personnel to cover shifts so they can attend the market.

“We haven’t even had wine tasting here yet because all the wineries can’t find enough people to work for them, and it’s been really sad because wine tasting is a big draw,” said CJ Holmes, president of the Hagerman Valley Foundation.

She said some other vendors who usually attend the event are cheese and beer vendors, and they are not expecting them back until next summer.

However, traffic for the event has remained steady, with hundreds of people attending the market every Sunday, supporting small, local businesses and vendors. Holmes attributes the market’s success to it being scheduled on Sunday.

“Everyone else has farmers markets on Saturday, and everyone else is busy on Saturdays, but on Sundays, they want to go somewhere fun,” said Holmes. “So we have found it very successful to just offer a nice, short, fun period of live music, picnic tables in the shade, food, vendors on Sundays.”

The Farmers Market happens every Sunday from now until the end of August,11 am to 3 pm, along East 2900 South in Hagerman.

