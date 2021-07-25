How should Cleveland spend $511 million? City asks for American Rescue Plan investment ideas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland needs to spend $511 million before the end of 2024.

The money, coming from the America Rescue Plan Act, will be invested in the economy as the city recovers from the pandemic.

Cleveland wants to know: how would you spend it?

That’s why the city launched a citizen input tool this week.

According to a news release, the $511 million can be spent in a variety of ways. Those include supporting public health, replacing public sector revenue loss, addressing negative economic impacts or improvements on water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

We want to hear your ideas for how we can use this money to build a stronger and more equitable community.

You can submit an idea online by clicking here. You can also head to City Hall, your local neighborhood recreation center or the Public Utilities Building and use the drop box. Residents who receive a water bill will get a questionnaire in the mail, the city said.

As a part of the ARPA #CLE will receive $511 million to help with economic recovery from the pandemic. We want your input on how this money should be used to create a strong and equitable recovery.



Submit your ideas here: https://t.co/an8zza2uWR pic.twitter.com/fy93MLDUoZ — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) July 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.