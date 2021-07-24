Broadcast Times

‘Superbug’ fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. On Thursday, July 22, 2021, the CDC said they now have evidence of the untreatable fungus spreading in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals.(Shawn Lockhart | Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home.

The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.

“This is really the first time we’ve started seeing clustering of resistance” in which patients seemed to be getting the infections from each other, said the CDC’s Dr. Meghan Lyman.

The fungus, Candida auris, is a harmful form of yeast that is considered dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems. It is most deadly when it enters the bloodstream, heart or brain. Outbreaks in health care facilities have been spurred when the fungus spread through patient contact or on contaminated surfaces.

Health officials have sounded alarms for years about the superbug after seeing infections in which commonly used drugs had little effect. In 2019, doctors diagnosed three cases in New York that were also resistant to a class of drugs, called echinocandins, that were considered a last line of defense.

In those cases, there was no evidence the infections had spread from patient to patient — scientists concluded the resistance to the drugs formed during treatment.

The new cases did spread, the CDC concluded.

In Washington, D.C., a cluster of 101 C. auris cases at a nursing home dedicated to very sick patients included three that were resistant to all three kinds of antifungal medications. A cluster of 22 in two Dallas-area hospitals included two with that level of resistance. The facilities weren’t identified.

Those cases were seen from January to April. Of the five people who were fully resistant to treatment, three died — both Texas patients and one in Washington.

Lyman said both are ongoing outbreaks and that additional infections have been identified since April. But those added numbers were not reported.

Investigators reviewed medical records and found no evidence of previous antifungal use among the patients in those clusters. Health officials say that means they spread from person to person.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
With muted ceremony and empty stadium, Tokyo Olympics begin
The floor of Olympic Stadium is lit before the start of the opening ceremony at the 2020 Summer...

GRETAWIRE

Minot Public Schools

GRETAWIRE

Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall

Emergency Haying Request

GRETAWIRE

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied

A new 96-page report by the ACLU of South Carolina is highlighting flaws in the state’s prison...

GRETAWIRE

ACLU report details flaws in South Carolina prison system

Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CT Saturday

GRETAWIRE

Dangerously hot: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Mid-South

University of Hawaii at Manoa/FILE

GRETAWIRE

Amid spike in cases, UH mandates COVID testing for unvaccinated students

The city is working to repave or reconstruct more than 30 miles of residential roads before the...

GRETAWIRE

Toledo roads levy is paving the way for repairs

Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021
Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt
Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.
Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents
Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents