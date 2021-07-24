Minot Public Schools facing potential budget shortfall

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board announced this week it will potentially have a budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.

They said multiple factors contributed to the estimated $6 million deficit.

Some of those include fewer students enrolled last year, which means less state funding this year and a decrease in grant funding to school programs from the state.

The district’s business manager said he budgets conservatively knowing in all likelihood in September when it is presented again that the projected deficit will be reduced.

In the meantime, the board is saving where they can and increasing costs to make up for some of that decreased funding.

“For the before and after school programs, six sites at the elementary and one at the new school, we propose a $5 increase there to subsidize the shortfall budget for the upcoming year,” said CLC Program Director Boyd Strand.

The board will finalize the MPS school budget in October.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.