Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring’s request to USDA for early emergency haying has been denied

Emergency Haying Request
Emergency Haying Request(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An effort to ease struggles North Dakota ranchers are facing with the drought may be in jeopardy.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says it appears his request from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack for the early release of emergency haying on acres enrolled in all Conservation Reserve Program contract types due to the drought has been denied.

Goehring says he submitted the request two and a half weeks ago, and he spoke with the North Dakota Farm Service Agency interim director who indicated that he was notified that it was denied.

“I was shocked this evening. I thought this is the worst it’s ever been, and we generally get a quicker response from the USDA and from pervious secretaries. They’re aware of the situation,” said Goehring.

Goehring says on Monday he is going to reach out to Secretary Vilsack and ask if the request has been formally denied, and if so ask for a reconsideration.

