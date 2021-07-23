Broadcast Times

Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

(WCAX)
By Aaron Brown
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.4 million dollars for conservation in 2021. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking year of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 111,606 tickets were sold, nearly a 9% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $7.6 million for top conservation issues since its inception.

“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing topics— like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

This fall, hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. A 12th winner was awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel. The 2021 winners, determined through a random draw, are:

  • Super Tag Trifecta: Wyatt Phillips, California
  • Pronghorn: Billy Luke, Texas
  • Deer: Michael Hansen, Utah
  • Elk: Augustine Gallo, California
  • Bighorn sheep: David Marko, Kansas
  • Black bear: Tyrel Faber, Colorado
  • Gray wolf: Caleb Masters, Texas
  • Moose: Adam Flod, Pennsylvania
  • Mountain goat: Mark Maki, North Dakota
  • Mountain lion: Kevin Ciavarra, California
  • Wild bison: Hayes Mire, Louisiana
  • Ultimate Gear Package: Cody Arbuckle, California

The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, elk and black bear hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits do not apply and hunters keep their preference points.

Thirteen outdoor companies donated $32,301 worth of gear to support the Super Tag. These companies include: Gunwerks, First Lite, goHUNT, Weatherby, Swarovski Optik, Worldwide Trophy Adventures, Maven, HuntWise, Mathews Archery, Prime Archery, Stone Glacier, Meindl USA and Sig Sauer. Donated gear provided incentives for hunters to purchase tickets in monthly raffles and the Ultimate Gear Package raffle. Tickets for the 2022 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until July 1.

Copyright 2021 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamarack Fire toughest in Douglas County; some optimism by fire crews
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
South Carolina reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, percent positive rises above 12%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records nearly 2,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 800 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 1,479 new cases of COVID-19; 18,144 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt
Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

GRETAWIRE

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...

GRETAWIRE

Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June

$800 million cyber security dollars will be coming out of the $250 billion dollars of Texas...

GRETAWIRE

Texas Senate plans to put millions into safeguarding cyber threats

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...

GRETAWIRE

Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers
Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...