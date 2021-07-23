Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.4 million dollars for conservation in 2021. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s program saw another record-breaking year of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 111,606 tickets were sold, nearly a 9% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $7.6 million for top conservation issues since its inception.

“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing topics— like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

This fall, hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. A 12th winner was awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel. The 2021 winners, determined through a random draw, are:

Super Tag Trifecta: Wyatt Phillips, California

Pronghorn: Billy Luke, Texas

Deer: Michael Hansen, Utah

Elk: Augustine Gallo, California

Bighorn sheep: David Marko, Kansas

Black bear: Tyrel Faber, Colorado

Gray wolf: Caleb Masters, Texas

Moose: Adam Flod, Pennsylvania

Mountain goat: Mark Maki, North Dakota

Mountain lion: Kevin Ciavarra, California

Wild bison: Hayes Mire, Louisiana

Ultimate Gear Package: Cody Arbuckle, California

The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, elk and black bear hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits do not apply and hunters keep their preference points.

Thirteen outdoor companies donated $32,301 worth of gear to support the Super Tag. These companies include: Gunwerks, First Lite, goHUNT, Weatherby, Swarovski Optik, Worldwide Trophy Adventures, Maven, HuntWise, Mathews Archery, Prime Archery, Stone Glacier, Meindl USA and Sig Sauer. Donated gear provided incentives for hunters to purchase tickets in monthly raffles and the Ultimate Gear Package raffle. Tickets for the 2022 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until July 1.

