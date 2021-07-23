Broadcast Times

Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sinkhole has closed two inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway in Anchorage near the McCarrey Street overpass, officials say.

A traffic alert from the Anchorage Police Department says the sinkhole is in the middle inbound lane of the road, and that both the middle and far right lanes have been closed in that area. Drivers are asked to merge into the left lane.

McCarrey Street is in East Anchorage between Bragaw Street and Boniface Parkway.

Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said in an email that maintenance staff from the department are on the scene.

“We noticed a dip in the pavement earlier today and tested the area,” McCarthy wrote. “Unfortunately we quickly realized that there is a void under the pavement.”

The department has not yet determined a cause for the sinkhole, according to McCarthy. Department crews will work to stabilize it, and reopen lanes of the road “as quickly as possible.”

“This will likely be a temporary repair,” McCarthy wrote. “We are expecting to have to work on it again once we learn more about the size and depth.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers
Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...
Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests
A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...
Tamarack Fire update: Spot fire near Holbrook Junction now 2,500 acres
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
Live updates: Wildfire in Tetlin National Wildlife Refuge attracts attention
The Black Hills Fire, approximately 56 miles southeast of Tok, burns through black spruce on...

GRETAWIRE

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...

GRETAWIRE

Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.

GRETAWIRE

Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota

Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...

GRETAWIRE

Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers

Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6

GRETAWIRE

Grand Junction Fire Department headed to Wyoming

GRETAWIRE

Applications for vocational schools available for renovation opportunity

Fort Drum to support STEM education for students with STARBASE Academy
STARBASE Academy
Middle River Regional Jail inmate mail goes digital in August
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Ohio AG announces $26B settlement with major drug companies that fueled opioid epidemic
The settlement was made with three of the largest distributors of opioids and Johnson & Johnson.