Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sinkhole has closed two inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway in Anchorage near the McCarrey Street overpass, officials say.

A traffic alert from the Anchorage Police Department says the sinkhole is in the middle inbound lane of the road, and that both the middle and far right lanes have been closed in that area. Drivers are asked to merge into the left lane.

McCarrey Street is in East Anchorage between Bragaw Street and Boniface Parkway.

Shannon McCarthy, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said in an email that maintenance staff from the department are on the scene.

“We noticed a dip in the pavement earlier today and tested the area,” McCarthy wrote. “Unfortunately we quickly realized that there is a void under the pavement.”

The department has not yet determined a cause for the sinkhole, according to McCarthy. Department crews will work to stabilize it, and reopen lanes of the road “as quickly as possible.”

“This will likely be a temporary repair,” McCarthy wrote. “We are expecting to have to work on it again once we learn more about the size and depth.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

