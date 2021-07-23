Broadcast Times

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents
Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents(KOLO)
By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Smoke and embers blanket the town of Susanville and as the Dixie fire continues to burn, power shut offs are routine in order to prevent the spread.

Susanville local “Karma” who asked us not to show her face said there is little relief in sight being exposed to the elements.

“With the power being off we’re exposed to the elements which is heat,” said Karma. “Inside of the apartments and mobile homes, we’re experiencing heat exhaustion, stomach cramps. We try to go outside before the smoke comes, and it comes in at 3 p.m., but once it comes at there’s ash falling and they’re having a hard time breathing.”

No power has limited the access to essential item, some businesses forced to close their doors for the time being.

“We’re unable to find ice right now, some places have it,” added Karma. “We’re running out of propane and lines for gasoline is long.”

While Karma said she was able to rent a generator for a week to run an AC unit and save their food from spoiling in the refrigerator, she knows not everyone is lucky.

“They’ve just opened a cooling center today, so we were four days exposed to the elements but a lot of people are thankful but unfortunately there’s no rides for the elderly. Some people don’t have transportation,” explained Karma. “I just wanted to make everyone aware of what is going on here at Susanville. I feel like there are definitely people suffering and I wish we had some kind of crisis response team where we could reach out to each other in the community.”

The Lassen County Sheriff’s department said those impacted by the rolling blackouts can head to Lassen Community College which is now a medical support shelter.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamarack Fire toughest in Douglas County; some optimism by fire crews
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
South Carolina reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, percent positive rises above 12%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records nearly 2,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 800 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 1,479 new cases of COVID-19; 18,144 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021
Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt
Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...

GRETAWIRE

Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June

$800 million cyber security dollars will be coming out of the $250 billion dollars of Texas...

GRETAWIRE

Texas Senate plans to put millions into safeguarding cyber threats

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...

GRETAWIRE

Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers
Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...