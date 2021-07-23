Broadcast Times

Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt

Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.
Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) -Federal agents from the Laredo Sector thwarted a human smuggling attempt at a checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35.

The attempted smuggling happened during the late evening of July 20.

A rental box truck approached the inspection area of the checkpoint and an x-ray scan of the vehicle occurred.

It later revealed several anomalies in the cargo area, resulting in officers searching the truck.

Five migrants from Mexico were hiding behind storage boxes inside the truck.

Personal amounts of marijuana were seized by Border Patrol.

The five people hiding were taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamarack Fire toughest in Douglas County; some optimism by fire crews
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
South Carolina reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, percent positive rises above 12%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records nearly 2,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 800 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 1,479 new cases of COVID-19; 18,144 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

GRETAWIRE

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...

GRETAWIRE

Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June

$800 million cyber security dollars will be coming out of the $250 billion dollars of Texas...

GRETAWIRE

Texas Senate plans to put millions into safeguarding cyber threats

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...

GRETAWIRE

Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers
Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...