Broadcast Times

Farmers for dicamba say spray cutoff date should stay in June

Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern...
Dicamba is dividing farmers. The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern Arkansas. Some want the spray date to be cut off in the spring, while others argue it should be in June.(KVLY)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Dicamba is dividing farmers.

The herbicide has damaged up to 800,000 acres of crops in eastern Arkansas.

Some farmers want the spray date to be cut off in the spring, while others argue it should be in June.

Tyler Hydrick says there’s a need for dicamba and believes the positive results outweigh the negative ones. He’s a crop consultant and has a master’s degree in weed science.

In March, he presented his findings to the Arkansas Agriculture Board and managed to get the cutoff date changed from May 25 to June 30.

“In previous years, where we did not use dicamba on a few fields, taking a complete loss on the field because the pigweed was so bad,” said Hydrick.

Dicamba typically damages at least 10 percent of a farmer’s crop, costing them a million dollars. Hydrick argues that’s better than a total loss.

“So I mean, you go from potentially making something off the field to making nothing,” said Hydrick.

While most farmers know it’s effective at killing pigweeds, some say the hotter and more humid it gets, the easier dicamba can spread to other crops causing damage.

“Well, if I have a May 25th cutoff, I’m not going to get to use that technology on the soybeans. Our cotton planting window is typically between late April to mid-May. This year, it extended into June, so I mean, you’re talking about not getting to spray your cotton at that point,” said Hydrick.

Farmers against dicamba usage argue alternatives can be used like the less-damaging herbicide Liberty.

“Liberty was pretty effective for a while. We didn’t need any other technologies. Over the past three years, Liberty has really started slipping in a lot of areas. We have areas this year where I’ve sprayed Liberty in Wilson, and we’ve just missed them,” said Hydrick.

Senator Ron Caldwell (R-Wynne) says the clear victims are those facing damage. Hydrick says education can help.

“Where we do have damage a lot of the time that damage is not yield-limiting and things like watering frequently, if that’s a capability, will help it,” said Hydrick.

He argues if you don’t see a significant height reduction, usually, there’s no significant damage. He adds that farmers should educate themselves on the proper mixture, like not adding Roundup in the tank to reduce the pH level. That actually causes it to disperse more easily.

For more on dicamba, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tamarack Fire toughest in Douglas County; some optimism by fire crews
The Tamarack Fire as it approaches U.S. 395.
South Carolina reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, percent positive rises above 12%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. records nearly 2,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 800 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 1,479 new cases of COVID-19; 18,144 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021
Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt
Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Super Tag raises $1.4 million for wildlife conservation in 2021

Laredo Federal agents stopped a human smuggling attempt.

GRETAWIRE

Federal agents at Interstate 35 checkpoint stop human smuggling attempt

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

GRETAWIRE

Power outage in Susanville create concerns for residents

$800 million cyber security dollars will be coming out of the $250 billion dollars of Texas...

GRETAWIRE

Texas Senate plans to put millions into safeguarding cyber threats

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...

GRETAWIRE

Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

Sinkhole closes inbound lanes of Glenn Highway
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Rural fire and rescue teams lacking in EMTs, need more volunteers
Volunteers spend their free time helping those who need it most, but right now, there aren’t...