Drought conditions continue in southern Minnesota

A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
A dry field is pictured Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Counties like Blue Earth County are facing moderate drought conditions, and were close to going into a severe drought area.

But the county was able to stay moderate given the small amounts of rain. Other counties, like Martin and Faribault, are facing severe drought conditions.

The state is currently 7 inches below where we normally are for rainfall in the year.

“What we need is that good consistent rain to get out of this I know we are running a 7-inch deficit, we don’t need that all at once.,” morning meteorologist Tom Clements said. “If we did see that all at once, it won’t get absorbed into the ground. We need that steady progression of rain to come in to help saturate the soil.”

The drought has affected the whole state, but the worst in counties in northern Minnesota, where there are extreme drought conditions and even wildfires near the Canadian border.

