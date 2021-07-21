Fort Drum to support STEM education for students with STARBASE Academy

STARBASE Academy
STARBASE Academy(Department of Defense)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum has been selected for a special program to get youngsters involved in science and engineering.

It will join more than 70 other military installations across the U.S. in hosting a Department of Defense STARBASE Academy, which gives students a deep look at technical studies through fun activities.

It also introduces them to high-tech career opportunities.

Already, 14 north country school districts have committed to the program, which will be focused on fifth grade students.

“I think it’s just a really big win and a long term investment from both the DoD and all our local schools, and Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division to all come together and provide a genuine long-lasting opportunity for our children,” said Colonel Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander.

“Because the military is such a big part of our world here in the north country, students are going to get to see aspects of Fort Drum they may not have seen before and interact with highly trained, wonderful military personnel,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

The STARBASE Academy is expected to open next spring.

One of Fort Drum’s buildings will undergo a $ million renovation to create STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) classrooms for the students.

DoD STARBASE was developed in 1991 and has been DoD-funded since 1993.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

