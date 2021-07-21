Applications for vocational schools available for renovation opportunity

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission (SFCC) is now accepting applications for $75 million in grants for vocational school upgrades.

The grants for vocational school upgrades are part of Governor Andy Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan which plans to help create opportunities for families in the commonwealth.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “My administration will always put education first, and that includes making sure our school facilities have the structural upgrades and technology needed to serve our students into the future.”

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations. Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, Aug. 13. The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for this funding pool. Funding will be awarded by the SFCC on Sept. 1.

Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC) that are district-operated career and technical education centers and included in district facility plans are eligible to apply for funding to cover the cost of renovations, which include updating, expanding, repairing, replacing or rebuilding a structure. Each district may receive no more than one funding award.

Applicants will be scored on the following criteria:

  • Age of current vocational education facility;
  • Financial need;
  • Enrollment in job creation and training programs as a percentage of total district enrollment;
  • Unemployment rate by county as of May 2021; and
  • Quality of the planning and district facility plan.

Applications and supporting documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the Aug. 13 deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Incomplete applications will not be considered for funding.

